Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers meet in Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district.

Emphasizing that he was pleased to meet with his colleague in the liberated Zangilan, Minister Hasanov expressed his gratitude for the moral support provided by fraternal Turkey in the Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov expressed confidence that the partnership based on mutual trust, confidence and support will be further developed and strengthened.

Akar, in his turn, stressed the importance of such a historic meeting and noted that the strategic alliance is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

Prospects for the development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az