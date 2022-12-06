Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers watch joint military drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 6, Distinguished Visitors Day was held during the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and other officials arrived at the training ground to watch the “Fraternal Fist” exercises, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It was reported that according to the scenario, units of the Land Forces, Air Force, Special Forces, Engineering Troops, Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are professionally fulfilling various training-combat tasks in cooperation with the servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces.

At the same time, Minister Hasanov and the delegation led by Akar, in live mode watched the fulfillment of tasks in the exercises held in the territories of Astara, Jabrayil and Imishli regions, through specially installed monitors.

In the end, the tasks accomplished in all directions were analyzed together with the command staff via video teleconference.

Highly appreciating the joint exercises, the Defense Ministers gave relevant recommendations on the further high-quality organization of the exercises and improvement of the military personnel’s professionalism.

