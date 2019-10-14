Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs commend development of fraternal ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

At the meeting, the ministers expressed their satisfaction with the development of fraternal and allied relations at the strategic level between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers stressed the importance of bilateral strategic partnership, good neighborliness and confidence based on mutual respect in terms of promoting regional and global stability and security.

The sides exchanged their views on regional projects implemented with the participation of the two countries. Furthermore, the sides underlined that the regional projects initiated and implemented with the participation of Azerbaijan and Turkey will facilitate competitive transportation between Asia and Europe.

Extensive discussions on the situation around the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as recent processes in the Middle East were held and the importance of policies pursued by both countries to ensure their own security was emphasized.

Cooperation within Turkic Council and other international organizations, regional and global issues of mutual interests were discussed at the meeting as well.

