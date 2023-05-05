Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss Baku-Yerevan peace treaty negotiations

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss Baku-Yerevan peace treaty negotiations

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as on the current situation in the region.

Bayramov and Cavusoglu also discussed negotiations on a draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the phone talk, the parties also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.


