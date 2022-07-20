Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral cooperation, regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The top diplomats discussed the bilateral cooperation agenda and regional situation.

The parties exchanged also views on issues of cooperation within international organizations, as well as tripartite formats with the participation of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Bayramov and Cavusoglu also discussed a number of issues of common interest.

News.Az