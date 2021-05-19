Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held the phone talks on May 19.

The interlocutors discussed the current situation in the region, including the issues related to the tension on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Moreover, the foreign ministers exchanged views on Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the events in Palestine.

