Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statements

On December 8, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers discussed the latest situation in the region, including the implementation of trilateral statements. The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the 3+3 cooperation platform with the participation of regional countries.

The ministers also exchanged views on the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Pakistan.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed other issues of mutual interest.

