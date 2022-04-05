Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss implementation of tripartite statements on Karabakh
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister discussed the implementation of the tripartite statements on Karabakh with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in a phone call on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
The top diplomats discussed the current situation in the region, as well as the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.
The parties also exchanged views on several issues of common interest.