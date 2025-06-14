Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss Middle East escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The ministers discussed the regional situation following Israel’s military operation on Iranian territory, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

They also reviewed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to take place on June 21–22 in Istanbul.

