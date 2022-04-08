Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister discussed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu the current situation in the region, including the implementation of trilateral statements on Karabakh in a phone call on Friday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on the issues related to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the recent high-level meeting in Brussels.

The ministers also discussed the situation in and around Ukraine, cooperation on multilateral platforms and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az