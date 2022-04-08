Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional situation

Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional situation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister discussed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu the current situation in the region, including the implementation of trilateral statements on Karabakh in a phone call on Friday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on the issues related to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the recent high-level meeting in Brussels.

The ministers also discussed the situation in and around Ukraine, cooperation on multilateral platforms and other issues of mutual interest.


