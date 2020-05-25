Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Sunday had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Mammadyarov accepted the sincere congratulations of his colleague on the occasion of May 28 – Republic Day of Azerbaijan. The sides also exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministers also exchanged their views on the successful development of friendship and brotherly relations between the two states.

News.Az