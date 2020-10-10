Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s foreign minister and his Azerbaijani counterpart over the phone discussed a trilateral meeting among Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on Saturday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the trilateral meeting held among foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow on Friday, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Cavusoglu conveyed Turkey's support to his counterpart on Azerbaijan’s decisions in the trilateral meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to Moscow Friday for consultations under the mediation of the Russian foreign minister, and the parties decided on a cease-fire based on humanitarian grounds for the exchange of prisoners and retrieval of bodies in Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az