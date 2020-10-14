Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on October 13.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

Bayramov emphasized that the Armenian armed forces ignoring the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached in Moscow shelled Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects, cities located far beyond the front line. Thus Armenia once again grossly violated the international humanitarian right and its obligations.

Cavusoglu expressed serious concern about the attacks on civilians, stressing the importance of ending the occupation policy of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani minister thanked Turkey for the constant support of Azerbaijan's fair position, based on international law.

News.Az