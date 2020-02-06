Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

At the meeting gratitude was expressed with the development of fraternal ties and strategic partnership between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Talking about the important projects being implemented with the participation of the two countries the parties stressed that the regional projects being carried out upon the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Also, while exchanging views on Turkic Council cooperation agenda, the increasing influence of Turkic Council on international level and cooperation with international organizations was discussed.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his colleague about the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and on the recent Geneva meeting.

The parties also exchanged their views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

