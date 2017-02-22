Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted Feb. 22 that he met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Turkey.

Mammadyarov will participate in the international conference “Khojaly Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity and Terrorism” organized in Ankara by the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and the International Hoca Ahmet Yesevi Turkish-Kazakh University.

It is planned that Mammadyarov will meet the Turkish officials within the framework of his visit.

News.Az

