Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign minister discuss regional situation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the phone conversation, the Turkish FM expressed his condolences over the death of Azerbaijani servicemen as a result of provocations committed by Armenia on April 11.

Minister Cavusoglu emphasized that Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also discussed issues of the existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, including the current situation in the region.

