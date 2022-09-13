Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Armenian military provocations

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the recent large-scale military provocations against Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov informed his Turkish counterpart about Armenia’s provocations.

“Had a phone call with Foreign Minister of brotherly Türkiye  Mevlut Cavusoglu. Informed about recent large-scale military provocations by Armenia. The importance of implementation of undertaken obligations and stopping aggression by Armenia was emphasized,” the Azerbaijani minister said on Twitter.


