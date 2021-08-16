Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers discuss peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region and the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

They also discussed the joint activities of the Turkish and Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan, the current state of the mission.

