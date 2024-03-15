Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers discuss regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

FM Fidan is paying a visit to Baku to take part in the ninth trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts.

The top Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats discussed the prospects for the further development of allied relations between the two countries, as well as the current regional situation.

Bayramov praised the dynamics of the development of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations based on friendship and brotherhood, and noted that after the signing of the Shusha Declaration, allied ties between the two countries have reached a new level. Azerbaijan and Türkiye show mutual support and solidarity within the regional and international platforms.

Fidan was informed about the current regional situation, the process of normalizing the ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and emerging challenges. Azerbaijan, despite the existing difficulties and challenges, is determined to advance the peace process. The sides expressed confidence that the normalization of relations will contribute to regional peace and security.

Moreover, Fidan thanked the Azerbaijani side for organizing the ninth trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish foreign ministers successfully, and noted that the Baku Declaration adopted within the meeting will serve the development of regional cooperation.

