Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers discuss situation in quake-affected region

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the current situation regarding the search and rescue operations and provision of humanitarian assistance to the survivors of the earthquake which caused numerous casualties and serious destruction in Turkiye.

Minister Bayramov once again conveyed his condolences to the earthquake victims and wished s speedy recovery to the injured. He noted that Azerbaijan, as always, stands by brother Türkiye in these difficult days and would continue its support for eliminating the consequences of the earthquake. Minister Bayramov expressed confidence that Türkiye would come out of this bitter test with honor.

Cavusoglu gave an update of the current situation in the earthquake area and the progress of rescue operations.

During the phone conversation, they also exchanged views on the situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az