Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers discuss situation in region

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region, as well as implementation of the trilateral statement on Karabakh.

They also discussed the agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.


