Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers hold phone talk

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday.

The ministers exchanged views on forest fires in Turkey, firefighting operations, as well as ongoing rescue operations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov, in connection with the aid sent to Turkey upon the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, noted that we, as usual, are next to brotherly Turkey, and also stressed that we are ready to continue to provide any assistance henceforth.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

