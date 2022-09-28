Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region. They emphasized that the work carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict stage, including extensive restoration and reconstruction work, serve the peaceful development of the region.

Bayramov and Cavusoglu discussed the topical issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as issues related to the ministerial meeting to be held in Istanbul in preparation for the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

News.Az