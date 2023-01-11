Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The top diplomats discussed the topical issues on the bilateral and regional cooperation agenda.

Bayramov and Cavusoglu also exchanged views on cooperation on multilateral platforms, as well as a number of issues of common interest.

News.Az