Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers hold phone talks

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday made a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to offer his condolences to the people and government of Turkiye and families of those who have been killed in an earthquake that hit Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep and other south regions of Turkiye, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister wished swift recovery to the injured.

Minister Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan had always stood by brotherly Turkey and was ready to provide any aid to eliminate the consequences of the quake.

Under the Azerbaijani President’s instructions, a 370-strong rescue team will leave for Turkey to provide support to emergency response operations.

Minister Cavusoglu thanked Azerbaijan for its solidarity and support.

News.Az