Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers meet in Ankara

A meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Prior to the meeting, FM Bayramov visited the tomb of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – Anitkabir. The Azerbaijani foreign minister laid a wreath at the tomb.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat on Monday embarked on an official visit to Türkiye. During the visit, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to hold talks with senior Turkish officials.

