Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan has kicked off in Baku.

Earlier, the top Turkish diplomat was received by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. They commended the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in all areas.

The sides noted that reciprocal visits and contacts at the heads of state and other levels contributed to further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

During the conversation, they expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to strengthen across all sectors, and exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az