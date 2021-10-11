Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers meet in Belgrade

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the high-level commemorative meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is taking place in Belgrade, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az. 

During the meeting, the sides discussed some issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda and the current situation in the region.

The ministers also exchanged views on issues of cooperation within international organizations.


