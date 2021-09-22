Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers meet in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in New York.

"We met with my brother Mevlut Cavusoglu at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly," Minister Bayramov tweeted.

The Azerbaijani minister is visiting New York to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. He will take part in the events to be held in the framework of the session, as well as hold bilateral meetings with foreign officials.

News.Az