Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers speak over phone
- 16 Feb 2022 12:41
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
The Azerbaijani minister expressed regret over reports of his counterpart's positive COVID-19 test and wished him a speedy recovery.
Bayramov also said that he will be pleased to see Minister Cavusoglu in Azerbaijan soon.