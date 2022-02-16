Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers speak over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani minister expressed regret over reports of his counterpart's positive COVID-19 test and wished him a speedy recovery.

Bayramov also said that he will be pleased to see Minister Cavusoglu in Azerbaijan soon.

News.Az