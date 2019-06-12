Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian defense ministers hold meeting - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

The defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia – Zakir Hasanov, Hulusi Akar and Levan Izoria respectively – held a trilateral meeting in Azerbaijan’s G

The ministers discussed the current military-political situation in the region, prospects for the development of military cooperation in a trilateral format, as well as issues relating to ensuring the security of regional projects, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in the sphere of trilateral military cooperation.

The meeting wrapped up with the signing of a protocol.

Later on, the ministers held a press briefing.

***

A trilateral meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria is taking place in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city, Trend reports.

First, the ministers visited the Alley of Martyrs in Gabala, honored the memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who fell in the struggle for freedom and sovereignty of the country, and laid flowers on their graves.

During the ministerial meeting, an exchange of views will be held on the prospects for developing cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring security of regional projects and a number of other issues.

