Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs to meet in Baku
- 28 Jul 2022 11:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175673
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-turkish-georgian-fms-to-meet-in-baku Copied
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia will hold a tripartite meeting soon, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Thursday.
Cavusoglu made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Türkiye, News.Az reports.
The top Turkish diplomat noted that the tripartite meeting will take place in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.