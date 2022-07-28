Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs to meet in Baku

Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs to meet in Baku

Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs to meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia will hold a tripartite meeting soon, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Thursday.

Cavusoglu made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Türkiye, News.Az reports.

The top Turkish diplomat noted that the tripartite meeting will take place in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

News.Az