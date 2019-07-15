Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian parliamentary delegation pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of a trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Parliaments' Committees for International Relations have visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The delegation also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The parliamentarians then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

