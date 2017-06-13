Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian special forces continue joint exercises

The next phase of the “Caucasian Eagle 2017” joint military exercises of the Georgian, Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces was held at the Vaziani firing gro

Military servicemen of the three countries fulfilled the tasks of destroying a conditional enemy, releasing hostages, and evacuating the wounded, Georgia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
 
Air components were used during the exercises.
 
The exercise was supervised by Zaza Chkhaidze, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Georgian Armed Forces , Dmitry Kiknadze, Commander of Special Forces, and Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Zeki Levent Gumrukcu.  

