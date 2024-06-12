Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian special forces wrap up joint drills – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the approved plan, the Caucasian Eagle - 2024 tactical special exercise, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, came to an end.

During the exercise, the three countries’ special forces successfully accomplished all the assigned tasks with the support of aircraft, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.Servicemen demonstrated high professionalism at the Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise.

News.Az