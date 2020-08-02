Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Large-Scale Tactical Exercises continue (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical Exercises held in our country in accordance with the Agreement on Military Cooperation was conducted.

According to the plan, the efficiency and coordination of tasks, the organization of interoperability, the logistic support in the course of combat operations, as well as the effectiveness of military personnel activity and the use of weapons and military equipment were checked.

According to the exercise scenario, the motorized rifle and armored units, which have been withdrawn into the designated points, completed the assigned tasks.

The exercises continue.

News.Az

News.Az