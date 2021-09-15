Azerbaijani, Turkish military aircraft performs combat flights (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Turkish military aircraft performed combat flights on various episodes during the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises held in Konya, Turkey, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Operational flights were carried out to destroy imaginary enemy jet fighter attacks, to evade air defense means by deceptive maneuvers, and to deliver airstrikes at certain ground targets in accordance with the plan of the exercises. The assigned combat tasks were successfully carried out by the military pilots of both countries.

The exercises are underway.

News.Az