Azerbaijani, Turkish military sappers fulfill engineering support tasks (VIDEO)

A group on the clearance of mines of the Turkish Armed Forces in Azerbaijan and the units of the Engineering Troops of Azerbaijan fulfill the tasks of engineering support in the liberated Aghdam district.

Military sappers of both countries, clearing the sowing plots and connecting roads from mines and unexploded shells, make them suitable for use, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Activities on the detection and disposal of unexploded shells and mines in liberated territories are being continued.

News.Az