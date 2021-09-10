Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces complete next stage of joint exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tasks of the next stage of the joint training exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish underwater offence and defense groups have been accomplished, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At this stage, in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the ship captured by an imaginary terrorist group was successfully neutralized and set free.

Special forces of the two fraternal countries fulfilled the assigned tasks demonstrating high professionalism at the next stage of training exercises that involved helicopters and boats.

News.Az