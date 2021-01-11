Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani FMs to meet this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he will hold another trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Pakistani counterparts on January 13 in Islamabad.

“I will leave for Islamabad on January 12,” Cavusoglu said.

The minister noted that the preparatory work for the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan summit will be discussed at the trilateral meeting.

Cavusoglu added that he will also hold bilateral talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Islamabad.

News.Az