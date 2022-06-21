Azerbaijani, Turkish parliament speakers meet in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop on the sidelines of the Global Parliamentary Conference in Istanbul, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

Emphasizing the successful development of Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood, Mustafa Sentop noted that both countries share the same position on all issues.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova thanked Mustafa Sentop for the invitation to the Global Parliamentary Conference and for the high hospitality. She underlined that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the management of migration processes in accordance with international norms and national legislation, as well as the protection of migrants' rights.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed her confidence that brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries would continue to develop successfully.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az