Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Falcon - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The TURAZ Falcon - 2021 joint tactical and flight exercises continue, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The pilots of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey made introductory flights in accordance with the plan of the exercises.

Earlier, a briefing was organized for the pilots. The weather conditions and technical issues were discussed and safety rules were brought to the attention of the pilots.

Then Turkish pilots flew on F-16 fighters while Azerbaijani pilots - on MiG-29 and Su-25.

The exercises continue.

News.Az

News.Az