Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Falcon - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Falcon - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)

The TURAZ Falcon - 2021 joint tactical and flight exercises continue, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The pilots of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey made introductory flights in accordance with the plan of the exercises.

Earlier, a briefing was organized for the pilots. The weather conditions and technical issues were discussed and safety rules were brought to the attention of the pilots.

Then Turkish pilots flew on F-16 fighters while Azerbaijani pilots - on MiG-29 and Su-25.

The exercises continue.

News about - Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Falcon - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Falcon - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Falcon - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Falcon - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Falcon - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      