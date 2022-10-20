Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents attend opening of first stage of “Dost Agropark" smart agricultural complex in Zangilan

Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents attend opening of first stage of “Dost Agropark" smart agricultural complex in Zangilan

Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents attend opening of first stage of “Dost Agropark" smart agricultural complex in Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have attended the inauguration of the first stage of “Dost Agropark" smart agricultural complex in Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

The heads of state were informed of the complex.

The event then featured a concert program.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made speeches at the event.

The heads of state then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the first stage of “Dost Agropark" smart agricultural complex.

News.Az