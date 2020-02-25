Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold one-on-one meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a one-on-one meeting.

The successful development of bilateral friendly and brotherly relations in all areas was hailed at the meeting.

The importance of global projects jointly implemented by the two countries was also emphasized.

The sides expressed their confidence that the visit of Turkish President to Azerbaijan would contribute to further expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

The presidents exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as the issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

