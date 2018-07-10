Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold one-on-one meeting

Following the official welcome ceremony, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a one-on-one meeting in Baku, APA reports.

During the meeting the presidents hailed the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres and expressed confidence in further enhancement of ties.

The heads of state also exchanged views on bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.  

News.Az


