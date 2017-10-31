Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold one-on-one meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the official welcoming ceremony, a one-on-one meeting was held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku on Oct. 31, the Azerbaijani president’s press service reported, APA reports.



The sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries in all areas.



They also stressed the importance of the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in terms of determining the prospects for ties and further deepening bilateral relations.



In addition, the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is a global project, was hailed during the meeting.



The sides then exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

