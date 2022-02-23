Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone call

On February 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation, News.Az reports.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the bilateral agenda and regional issues.

They reiterated the successful development of brotherly and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in all areas.


