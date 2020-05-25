Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 24, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Turkish President congratulated and extended his wishes for prosperity to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the congratulations and attention and extended his congratulations and best wishes to the Turkish President and the people of Turkey on the occasion of the holiday.

During the conversation, the heads of state highlighted the measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and emphasized that the two brotherly countries and peoples, as always, stand by each other at these difficult times.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed their confidence that Azerbaijan-Turkey friendly and brotherly relations would continue to develop successfully in all areas.

News.Az