Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone talk

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the anniversary of the 15 July defeated coup in Turkey.

The head of state, firstly commemorated the martyrs who were killed in those days. President Ilham Aliyev said that the determination and great leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan have personally played an exceptional role in preventing this treacherous coup attempt against the Turkish statehood and people.

At the same time, the head of state noted that the close unity of the people around Recep Tayyip Erdogan in those historic trial days was a clear example of the selflessness of the Turkish people on the path to statehood.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that today, as in the days of the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey, Azerbaijan stands by friendly and brotherly Turkey, and expressed confidence that the close unity between the two countries and peoples will continue to strengthen.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the Azerbaijani President for the phone call and attention and expressed confidence that the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood will always be strengthened.

During the conversation, the sides discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

