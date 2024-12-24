Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents reaffirm confidence in successful development of strategic alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

President Erdogan extended his birthday congratulations to President Aliyev, wishing him success in his activities and robust health.President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.President Erdogan also congratulated the head of state on Azerbaijan’s joining the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation.In turn, President Aliyev thanked once again Türkiye for its support in this matter.The two leaders discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process and regional security issues. They expressed satisfaction with the progress in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime and agreed to cooperate on efforts to support Syria's social and economic recovery.The heads of state reaffirmed their confidence that the friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop successfully in all areas. They also exchanged views on future cooperation and upcoming interactions.

